HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Valentine’s Day is just a few days away and local vendors will be seeing a rush over the weekend, including street vendors. But the City of Harlingen will be enforcing rules for those who are selling Valentine’s gifts on the street.

In order to sell gifts on the street, vendors must have a permit from the city, they also need to register with the Texas Comptroller. Vendors also need to get permission from the property and business owners where they plan to sell.

City of Harlingen Development & Planning Director Xavier Cervantes tells ValleyCentral the city sees an uptick in permit requests close to a holiday.

“Some are new, and some are frequent,” Cervantes said. ” So we always encourage people to come to our building and ask questions on the process, so we are happy to guide them through the process.”

The Health Department will also regulate vendors that are selling food. But the city has also run into vendors who do not have a permit.

“The compliance officers will be driving around over the weekend and on Monday to check if they see anybody to check if they see anybody that is not permitted,” Cervantes said. “If they find a vendor that is not on the list, then the officer will ask them to vacate.”

The City of Harlingen has already issued ten permits to Valentine’s Day street vendors. But vendors are only allowed to set up in parking lots of businesses and not vacated areas.

Local florists are still urging buyers to be on the lookout before getting anything from the streets.

“Whether it is buying flowers make sure it is quality flowers,” said Ramiro Serrato, Co-Owner of Little Castle Flower Shop. “When they are buying Strawberries or chocolates make sure they have a food handling license because they tend to sell chocolates.”