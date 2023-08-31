HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen has been nationally recognized as one of the top cities for small businesses.

Site Selection magazine recognized Harlingen as one of the top 50 cities in the country for small businesses.

Orlando Campos, CEO of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation, said plenty has changed for local businesses over the years.

“I think that if you look back over the last few years and you see the support that the community has started providing to small businesses [that] speaks volumes,” Campos said. “And obviously, the word is getting out nationally that Harlingen is the place to for small businesses.”

The city has several grants local business owners can apply for. Aside from grants, there are also assistance programs that give business owners the opportunity to speak with business counselors from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“This coming year we’re already brainstorming on additional programs that we might be able to launch to help support small businesses,” Campos said.

He said the city is growing and it is reflected in the amount of business permits being issued.

“We’ve had over $91 million and just commercial permits that were issued by the city which is almost double of the previous year and almost three times what it was two years ago,” Campos said.

Jo Wagner has been a business owner in Harlingen for over 13 years and said one of the main reasons businesses fail in the city is due to inconsistency.

“You can’t say you’re gonna open up the business and be open, say, 8 to 5 and then get bored at 3 o’clock because nobody’s there [and just] shut the door and go home,” Wagner said.

Gracie Nunez has been a business owner since 2010. Nunez said her business on Jackson Street has undergone struggles through the years, but that has not stopped her from working.

Hanah Arredondo has worked at a local coffee shop for five years and said she only recently began to see new businesses come to Harlingen and stay.