HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With housing market prices increasing across the country, it is getting harder to find affordable living. However, a recent study conducted by Kiplinger revealed Harlingen is the cheapest city in the United States to live in.

According to Kiplinger the cost of living in Harlingen is 24.4% below average in the country.

With agriculture as the central local economy, Harlingen also has growing industries in health care and telecommunications.

Though the poverty and unemployment rates remain high in the Rio Grande Valley if it’s low prices you’re after, you’ll find them nearly across the board in Harlingen.

The average price for a home in Harlingen is $182,500 less than the U.S. average and apartment rent is 45% lower than the national average, according to Kiplinger.

Harlingen is not the only city in the Rio Grande Valley on the list. McAllen ranked number three on Kiplinger‘s study for the cheapest cities to live in across the U.S.

In McAllen, the cost of living is 21.8 % below the U.S. average, though the poverty rate is also more than double both the Texas rate and the U.S. rate.

Housing costs are also 45% lower than the national average, and health care and grocery costs are also well below average.