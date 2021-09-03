Harlingen Public Works provides brush and debris collection guidelines

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen Public Works Department works on a weekly basis to collect residential brush and debris across the city.

Public Works Director Rodrigo Davila said the collection of brush from the February winter freeze is now up to date and 50 tons of brush is picked up daily throughout the city.

He said their effort is making sure the community is aware of the proper placement and days residents should place their items out for collection.

“Especially because we are in hurricane season, we don’t want to be caught where all of our areas have their brush out at the same time and then we are not able to service the entire city, should we have an event or a storm that is coming for us,” said Davila.

Davila explained that the city is zoned into four areas for the Public Works Department to collect weekly and his crews start collecting the first full week of the month.

He said it is important for residents to know what items qualify to be picked up by the public works crews.

Davila explained that brush and debris should be placed in separate piles in front of their residence, away from the street, water meters, and gas meters.

He said all brush such as leaves and grass trimmings should be placed in paper bags or trash bags and limbs should be cut down to five feet.

“Car batteries because of the chemical that it has in them, anything that has mercury in it, we are not going to collect any used motor oil, we do not encourage any window units, AC units that do not have the seal that the freon has been removed, and of course, refrigerators,” said Davila.

He explained that construction material from large residential projects is not picked up and only four tires are allowed per residence.

Davila said communication is key and wants Harlingen residents to reach out to the Harlingen Public Works Department for guidance and questions.

For more information on brush and debris pick-up guidelines visit Harlingen Public Works.