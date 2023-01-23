HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is warning the community about card-skimming thefts after three gas station pumps were tampered with in the past month.

A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collect card numbers. According to Harlingen police, thieves can later recover and use information from the skimmer to make “fraudulent purchases.”

The most recent card skimmer report happened Jan. 19. at the Stripes located on the 3200 block of E. Harrison Avenue, police said.

A credit card skimmer was located inside a gas pump after the reporting person found a broken pump seal. Following the report, a technician arrived to conduct an inspection and maintenance on all the pumps at the store.

On Jan. 17, a card skimmer was located at a Stripes located on the 1800 block of West Tyler in Harlingen. This was the second report of a card skimmer at the West Tyler Stripes location. Harlingen police first took a report of a skimmer there on Dec. 19, 2022.

On Monday, authorities urged the community to stay vigilant when using a credit card to pay for gas or when withdrawing money at an ATM.

Police say gas pumps should have a security tape or sticker over the cabinet panel. If the tape looks ripped or broken, the gas pump may have been tampered with.