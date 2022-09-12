HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Train safety is something some people may not think of every day, but thousands of people have been killed by them.

Train accidents happen more often than you think, but they can be prevented by following standard train safety rules.

Never walk, bike, or jog on the tracks. Always stop at railroad crossings, this means do not try to beat a train by driving around the crossing arm.

ValleyCentral spoke with Harlingen Police about why it is so important to be aware of your surroundings near train tracks.

“There are accidents every day. It happens every single day and sometimes it’s, I think it’s like seven hours, every seven hours, you’re gonna have a fatality somewhere in the country because of highway-rail intersections. We want to make sure that we just want to bring that awareness we do have freight trains coming through every day. One of the things is there’s no set time that the trains come. Anytime is train time,” said Harlingen Police Sgt. Sal Carmona.

“Operation Clear Track” is scheduled for Sept. 20 during Rail Safety Week. The goal is to educate the community about the dangers people face near train tracks.

A train moving at 55 miles per hour can take up to a mile to stop. That’s why it’s important to make sure the tracks are clear.

There are several clear markers around train crossings, and they’re designed to keep everyone safe. Officials also said it is important to avoid distractions like headphones or cell phones near the tracks.

“We stay off the tracks. Don’t pull up; stop any closer to 15 feet no further than the 50. When the arms are moving, there is a red light, and in most inboard portions of the gate, that red light is solid red. You cannot pass a red light. So as long as the arms are coming down and or up, then you cannot move your vehicle,” added Carmona.

Train tracks, yards, and bridges are also private property, so you could receive a fine of up to $1,000 if caught on them.