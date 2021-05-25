Harlingen Police to host child car safety seat inspection

HARLINGEN, Texas — On Thursday, the Harlingen Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation will be hosting a free child car safety seat inspection.

Officers with the department will show parents the correct way to install a car seat according to safety standards and the child’s height and weight.

Police officials say if you need proper instruction on a child car safety seat installation, come to the Harlingen Corners parking lot (2715 W. Expressway 83) on May 27.

The event will be from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m.

For more information contact 956-216-5409 or 956-202-2722 or email scarmona@harlingenpolice.com