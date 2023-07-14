HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department will hold a press conference Friday to provide an update on the disappearance and death of Nahomi Rodriguez.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m.

The conference comes a day after Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz named a person of interest in the Nahomi Rodriguez case as Miguel Angel Flores.

Saenz said that Flores is currently in a Texas prison serving sentences for aggravated robbery cases out of Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

In October 2022, Harlingen police told ValleyCentral exclusively that they identified the person of interest and vehicle that was used before her disappearance. The individual’s identity had not been made public until Thursday.

A look back

On July 16, 2016, Rodriguez went in to work an overnight shift into the following day at a McDonald’s on Business 77 and Morgan Boulevard. During her shift, at approximately 2 a.m., she left in a small light-colored SUV. This was the last time she was seen alive.

A surveillance video from the drive-thru window showed an interaction between her and a man in an SUV. She handed him a drink and then fist-bumped him.

Police believe this was the same SUV she was last seen entering.

Ongoing investigation

In the statement from Saenz, he said they continue to build a case against Flores and work to identify any co-conspirators that may have helped him commit the crimes.

“Nahomi deserves justice and we continue to endeavor to find justice and secure peace and closure for her family,” Saenz stated.

Those with information are asked to contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956)-216-5400.