HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in Wednesday evening’s fatal auto-pedestrian accident.

Police said the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Authorities said that they have not been able to identify the man yet.

The victim in the photo below is seen behind a white Chevy four-door truck. According to police, the white truck drove away right after the victim was struck.

Photo courtesy: Harlingen Police Department

Police added they are trying to identify the owner of the truck and all occupants as well.

Harlingen Police urge the public to contact them at 956-216-5940 if they have any information on this case.