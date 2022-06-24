HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in Wednesday evening’s fatal auto-pedestrian accident.
Police said the accident occurred around 6 p.m. Authorities said that they have not been able to identify the man yet.
The victim in the photo below is seen behind a white Chevy four-door truck. According to police, the white truck drove away right after the victim was struck.
Police added they are trying to identify the owner of the truck and all occupants as well.
Harlingen Police urge the public to contact them at 956-216-5940 if they have any information on this case.