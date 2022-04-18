HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest.
The person is the subject of interest in a theft that occurred at the Salon located on the 600 block of West Harrison Ave in Harlingen on April 1, 2022.
The police department provided a photo of a vehicle and the subject.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of the subject or vehicle can contact the police department at 956-216-5401, Detective Charles Duhamel at 956-216-5516, or the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
