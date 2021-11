HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a woman last seen November 23.

According to a release, authorities are searching for Christy Martinez, 27.

Martinez last talked to her family around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5401 or contact Detective Freitag directly at (956) 244-3824.