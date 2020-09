HARLINGEN, Texas — The Harlingen Police Department is looking to identify a suspect in a burglary case.

According to police, a man entered a residence garage on the 3000 block of Rachel Street in Harlingen and took a backpack leaf blower.

The man then left the area in a red four door passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case are asked to call Harlingen police at (956) 425-8744 or (956) 216-5436.