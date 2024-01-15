HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a woman who was found dead in October revealed that someone has been taking selfies using her phone last month. Now, police are asking the public for help in identifying the woman seen in the photos.

The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistant in identifying the woman in the photo (Photo: Harlingen Police Department)

Laura Rodriguez-Trejo disappeared in September after a night out at a bar on Commerce Street in Harlingen. The next month, her body was discovered next to the railroad tracks off Camelot Drive, only three miles away from where she was last seen.

ValleyCentral spoke with Trejo’s family, who said that the investigation took an unusual turn the day after Christmas.

On Dec. 26, pictures from Trejo’s phone started showing up on a tablet she owned. Trejo’s daughter, Yvonne Rodriguez-Escobedo, said her mother’s Google account was linked to her cell phone and tablet.

“There was pictures there, that were not there, that were just taken in December,” Escobedo said. “Some female, I don’t know who she is, and I know my mom did not know who she is. So that’s telling me that somebody has her phone. Which is the phone we have not been able to find.”

Escobedo said she contacted the Harlingen Police Department, and handed over the tablet to an investigator working on the case.

On Monday, Harlingen police announced on Facebook they are seeking assistant in identifying the woman in a photo they attached. This is the same photo that was shown by Trejo’s family.

Police added that the woman “may have information in reference to an open case.”

“What is it that happened to her?,” Escobedo said. “Just to get the closure. Just to know, so that way we can be at peace and she can be at peace as well.”

Those with information are asked to contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5434.