Harlingen Police search for suspect in connection to burglary of business

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Harlingen Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a burglary of a business.

According to police, the incident took place on September 17 at a business located on 914 West Tyler Avenue.

The burglary took place at Johnny’s True Value, a chain retailer carrying household tools and supplies.

Police said the suspect stole a total of eight weapons; six handguns and two shotgun, from the store display case before fleeing the area in a white SUV.


If anyone has information on this crime, they are asked to contact Harlingen Area CrimeStoppers at 956-425-TIPS (8477).

