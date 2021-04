HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday at around 7 p.m., occupants of two vehicles shot at each other in Harlingen, according to police.

The shooting happened at a Stripes convenience store located off Tyler Avenue and Frontage Road in Harlingen.

Officials told KVEO that two vehicles pulled up to the store and began shooting at one another, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Harlingen police at (956) 216-5400.