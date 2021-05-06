Harlingen Police respond to bomb threat, FBI investigating

HARLINGEN, Texas — On Thursday Harlingen Police responded to a bomb threat at the Social Security Administration office on 2005 West Jefferson Avenue.

According to police, the staff at the SSA office received a voice mail of a bomb threat at about 12:10 p.m. The staff then called Harlingen Police to investigate.

The building was evacuated and a sweep of the building revealed no bomb or other explosive devices. No injuries were reported, according to police.

With Harlingen Police, UTRGV Police, and the FBI were called in. A spokesperson with the FBI said they have taken over the investigation of this case.