HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was rescued from a submerged car Tuesday in Harlingen.

At 12:24 a.m. Tuesday, the Harlingen Police Department’s dispatchers received a call that a car crashed and was upside down in a canal near Morris Road and Rangerville Road, according to police.

The caller alerted police that a woman was trapped inside the vehicle.

Officers arrived and entered the water in an effort to rescue the woman from the submerged car.

“Officers were able to open the passenger door while others held the vehicle up from continuing to sink into the mud in the chest-deep water,” police stated.

The woman was freed from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital, where she is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.