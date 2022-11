HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police report a major collision on Ed Carey Drive and Frontage road involving a Texas DPS trooper.

According to a department spokesperson, it is a DPS investigation and additional details will be provided by DPS.

A social media post from the police department said officers are on the scene. They are advising the public in the area to proceed with caution and follow all detour signs.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as they are shared by authorities.