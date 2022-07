HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police reported a fatal car crash on Thursday morning on Frontage road northbound, between New Hampshire and F Street.

Harlingen Police said the F Street exit northbound will be shut down and the northbound frontage will be shut down as well.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid this area and take a different route.

This is a developing story, additional information will be given when it arrives.