HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Wednesday morning Harlingen Police received a call of shots fired at a McDonald’s restaurant.

According to police, a male suspect fired a gun inside the restaurant located on Ed Carey and 77 Sunshine Strip.

Police say the suspect is in custody and no reports of injuries.

This investigation is ongoing, updates will be made available as they come.

Video by Derick Garcia, KVEO

Photo by Derick Garcia, KVEO

