HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department was awarded a federal grant in March 2021, and three K9s were purchased with the funds.

Sgt. Larry Moore said the police department went through a selection process to choose officers who would become the new K9 handlers.

The police department had one K9 in the department, Katniss, prior to the addition of Azlan, Ranger, and Modry.

“Sent them off to training, which was five weeks in Houston, where they were paired up, they bonded and started the training process,” said Sgt. Moore.

Sgt. Moore said after the five-week training, officers and their new K9 partners started working in September and additional training continues weekly.

“We utilize them every day. We have several outside agencies that call us to assist them, state and federal. We’ve assisted Border Patrol, we’ve assisted DPS and several other surrounding agencies,” he said.

Over the last five months, the K9 unit has made a big impact in the community, according to Sgt. Moore.

“We’re looking at over 80 narcotic seizures so far, from cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine. We’ve had numerous Xanax. So, it’s been huge,” he said.

The addition of the three K9s has allowed the police department to cover more ground.

“The K9 unit is another tool in the department to help keep the citizens of Harlingen safe. They’re out there working, they work hard, and they’re dedicated to service,” said Sgt. Moore.