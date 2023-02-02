UPDATE: Streets have been reopened and ValleyCentral is awaiting details of the situation.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is working on an incident involving a man inside his home on Tumbleweed Drive, said a news alert from the department.

According to police, the situation is not a standoff or a manhunt.

Photo by Reyna Rodriguez, ValleyCentral.com

Harlingen PD spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore said police have 7th Street from Tumbleweed Drive to Matz Avenue blocked off.

Police say anyone needing to travel toward Long Elementary will need to take an alternate route from Loop 499.