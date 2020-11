HARLINGEN, Teas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a one-car crash that sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded to the 2000 block of W. Harrison in reference to a one-car collision.

According to police, the driver wrecked into the barricade on the road.

EMS transported the driver, an adult male, to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further information is available at this time.