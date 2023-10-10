HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This morning Harlingen Police are investigating two people found in a car outside a motel.

Motel 6 on 205 N. Expressway 77. Photo by Natasha Trindade/ValleyCentral.

Police tell ValleyCentral at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, two unidentified individuals were found in a vehicle parked outside Motel 6 located at 205 N. Expressway 77.

Police say one person is dead and the other is hospitalized.

At this time the identities of the people are not known nor the condition of the person hospitalized.

This is a developing story, ValleyCentral will keep you informed of developing details.