Harlingen Police: Decomposed body found floating in Arroyo Colorado

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Harlingen Police said they pulled a body from the Arroyo Colorado, east of Ed Carey Drive around 8 a.m.

According to police, public works employees noticed the body floating in the arroyo. As of yet, police have not determined where the body came from as the current was pushing the body along.

Police added the body is too decomposed they could not tell if the remains are male or female.

This is an ongoing investigation, additional details will be made available as they come.