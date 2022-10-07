HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The murder of Harlingen dentist, Dr. James Earl Hefner, continues to be investigated 19 years later.

Dr. Hefner was 72 years old when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Michael Fechner of Harlingen Police Major Crimes Unit.

“He was found deceased in his office on Oct. 6, 2003, by his receptionist,” said Sgt. Fechner.

Sgt. Fechner said witnesses last saw Dr. Hefner alive two days before he was found dead at his dental office on South 4th street.

He said they have received multiple tips since the crime occurred.

“There have been several polygraph tests throughout the years, there’s been search warrants of phone records, of bank records, a lot of stuff,” said Sgt. Felcher.

Although there have been tips, Sgt. Fechner said there is not enough evidence to connect a person directly to the crime.

“We actually received a tip a couple of days ago, but it’s the same lead that we’ve already followed up on and nothing solid has come out of it that I can say,” he said.

He said there were no signs of a struggle, leading them to believe the suspect knew Dr. Hefner.

Sgt. Fechner explained that the church Dr. Hefner attended assisted in the investigation.

“His community, like the church community…they came together and were trying to find out more information and they actually provided us with information of who they thought was the suspect, but we couldn’t directly tie that person to his death, or have not yet been able to,” he said.

Harlingen Police is asking the community for any information on the case.

If you have information, you are urged to contact the Harlingen Police Department or call the Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 424-TIPS (8477).