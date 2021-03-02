Harlingen police continue looking for person of interest in homicide investigation, victim identified

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)-The Harlingen Police Department continues to look for the whereabouts of man authorities say is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

According to authorities, the homicide took place on Monday on East Van Buren Avenue and South 19th Street.

Police said the victim has been identified as 63-year-old Erick Armstrong.

Harlingen police said they found Armstrong’s body with multiple wounds from an unknown weapon.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the picture below. The man was last seen leaving the area and may have vital information relevant to the case.

Credit: Harlingen Police Department

He was last seen wearing a pink and blue Dallas Cowboys cap with a pink star on it. He also has multiple tattoos on both forearms.

Police ask to please contact Investigator Tovar at 956-535-8867, or 956-216-5940. You may also contact the Harlingen Area Crimestoppers Line at 956-425-8477.

You may also be eligible for a reward of $1,000, according to police.