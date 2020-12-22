Harlingen police commander retires from the force

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Commander David Osborne celebrated the completion of over 20 years in law enforcement on Tuesday.

Commander Osborne began his career with the Combes Police Department in 1996 and served until 2001.

Osborne joined the Harlingen Police Department on Oct. 15, 2003. He was presented with a recognition plaque and a retirement badge by Harlingen Chief of Police Michael Kester.

He was also presented with a recognition plaque from the Harlingen Swat team.

“The Harlingen Police Department would like to thank Commander Osborne for his years of dedicated service and wish him luck in all of his future endeavors” said the police deparment.

