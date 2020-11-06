Harlingen police arrest man in connection with stabbing

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Harlingen police department says they have one man in custody in connection to a stabbing that took place over the weekend.

According to Harlingen police, officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a man with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators learned that the victim had gotten into an altercation with 40-year-old Martin Allen Camacho at the Harlingen Sports Complex.

During the altercation, officials say the victim was stabbed multiple times and then transported to the hospital to receive treatment for the wounds.

Camacho was arrested on Thursday and was charged with one count of aggravated assault with a weapon.

Camacho was then transported to the Harlingen City Jail and was given a $100,000 bond during his arraignment.

