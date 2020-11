HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested the suspect of Tuesday’s bank robbery.

According to a release, Harlingen police with the assistance of the FBI located the man in Brownville.

Official say the suspect was arrested without incident and is being held at the Brownsville Police Department on an aggravated robbery charge.

The bank robbery took place Tuesday morning at the 199 block of Ed Carey Dr. at the Lone Star National Bank.