Harlingen police arrest 19-year-old in connection to deadly shooting

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the shooting that left one dead and two injured Wednesday night.

The department stated that they arrested a 19-year-old man.

They mention arraignment is still pending and released no other information.

Wednesday night, officers responded to an apartment complex after receiving multiple calls reporting gunshots.

At the scene, one man was pronounced dead. Two others are in the hospital seeking treatment, according to police.

None of the individuals have been identified as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact the Harlingen Police Department at (956) 216-5401 or the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.