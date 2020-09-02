Harlingen Planning and Zone Commission votes to amend drainage standards

HARLINGEN, Texas – On Tuesday evening the City of Harlingen Planning and Zone Commission heard from the public. The public expressed concerns about how the current does not address current flooding issues.

But board member David Wolf called the proposed changes an important step. “This is a significant design. It is a big step in the attempt to mitigate any future issues. But I think it’s very important for everyone who spoke and everybody who has an opinion on this to understand that this does not resolve existing issues. It prevents future issues.”

The commission met to reconsider the revised subdivision development ordinances that they approved in July.

A unanimous decision was made to approve the City of Harlingen Code of Ordinances Articles 1-8.

The ordinances will be going to the city commission for adoption.

If you would like to see the complete agenda for the meeting, click here.