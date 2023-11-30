HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen physician charged with manslaughter in connection to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan was arraigned Thursday and entered a plea of not guilty, officials said. Hassan was charged by a grand jury with one count of second-degree manslaughter, court records show.

Hassan was charged in connection to the death of 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez.

On April 26, Benavides Sanchez was struck by a vehicle while using a crosswalk in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, police said. The indictment accuses Hassan of failing to yield the right of way and using a cellphone while driving.

In October, the Texas Medical Board announced it had temporarily suspended Hassan’s medical license, determining his practice of medicine posed a “threat to public welfare.”