HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen physician has been indicted in connection to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in front of a hospital.
Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan was charged by a grand jury with one count of second-degree manslaughter, court records show.
Hassan was charged in connection to the death of 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez. The indictment accuses Hassan of failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, and using a cell phone while driving.
Previous ValleyCentral reports state that on April 26, Benavides Sanchez was struck by a vehicle while crossing on a crosswalk in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center.
The Texas Medical Board announced it has temporarily suspended Hassan’s medical license after determining his practice of medicine “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”
The temporary suspension remains in place until further action.