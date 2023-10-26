HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen physician has been indicted in connection to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in front of a hospital.

Dr. Ameer Elsayed Hassan was charged by a grand jury with one count of second-degree manslaughter, court records show.

Hassan was charged in connection to the death of 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez. The indictment accuses Hassan of failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, and using a cell phone while driving.

Previous ValleyCentral reports state that on April 26, Benavides Sanchez was struck by a vehicle while crossing on a crosswalk in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center.

The Texas Medical Board announced it has temporarily suspended Hassan’s medical license after determining his practice of medicine “poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

The temporary suspension remains in place until further action.