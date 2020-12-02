Harlingen physician appointed to Texas Physician Assistant Board

Gregory Rowin, D.O. (Source: Harlingen Medical Center Website)

AUSTIN (KVEO) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed a physician from Harlingen to the Texas Physician Assistant Board.

Gregory Rowin, D.O. if a physician at Valley Ear, Nose and Throat, said a release.

Rowin is a member of the American Osteopathic Academy of Otolaryngology, American Osteopathic Association, Texas Osteopathic Medical Association and the Texas Medical Association. In addition, he is a member of Platinum Surgery Center, the Harlingen School District Steering Committee, and the Sangria Home Owners Association, according to the release.

The Texas Physician Assistant Board issues assistant licenses to qualified individuals to practice in the state.

Rowin’s term will end on Feb. 1, 2023, said the release.

