HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory is now presenting a musical of a sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

The beloved Nickelodeon character now has a new spotlight in the musical titled Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical, played by Harlingen students.

The musical will be performed at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 23 and 24 at the Harlingen Performing Arts Center at 3217 W. Wilson Road.

Tickets are now on sale at www.hcisdpa.org for $20 for adults and $15 for students.