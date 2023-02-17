HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police along with city officials announced the Harlingen Police Department Safety and Drug Intervention Unit – a new initiative meant to address the increase in juvenile violence.

Officials say stabbings, shootings, drug distribution and overdoses are all a result of the illegal drug market plaguing Harlingen’s youth.

“January of this year, we had three of those events in which three juveniles in the city were wounded by gunfire, and it all revolves around the drug trade,” Harlingen Police Chief, Michael Kester, said.

Police officials say juveniles – some as young as 12 years old – have been charged with possession of liquid marijuana in the form of vape pens and edibles.

Police say that through this initiative, they will focus on helping and not punishing teens that have fallen victim to the drug trade market and substance abuse.

However, they say the initiative will only work if parents help.

“Moms and dads need to be monitoring their children’s social media pages and their money applications because that’s how these drugs are being peddled,” Kester said.

Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda that while most parents want to respect the privacy of their children and teach them about healthy boundaries, it is important to “balance that with their safety and the safety of our community.”

Harlingen police urge parents to visit the Police Department if they find their child in possession of or abusing drugs.

They also reassure that teens will not be jailed and will instead be offered help through services like Nuestra Clinica Del Valley to keep teens from further abusing substances and keep drugs off the street.

Although teens will be given a chance to seek help, officials say multiple offenses will ultimately lead to teens being indicted.

“We want to give you a second chance because we all make mistakes, especially at a young age. But at some point, you’re responsible,” Cameron County District Attorney, Luis Saenz, said.