HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department warned the public regarding man, posing as an officer is making calls trying to collect money and information.

Police do not know who the man is, however, he is using a Harlingen police officer’s name and ID number.

Harlingen PD assured that the department is not making calls asking for money or information.

If anybody has any information regarding this person or has been contacted by him contact HPD at (956) 216-5400.