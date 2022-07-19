HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is seeing information regarding criminal mischief that occurred at Lon C. Hill Park.

Sometime between the night of July 17 and the morning of July 18, an unknown subject(s) damaged the splash pad located at Lon C. Hill Park.

The operational controls were damaged and will prevent the splash pad from functioning. The damages are not expected to be fixed for several weeks or months.

The total damages are estimated to be about $6,000.

Anyone with information can call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5401. Tips can remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward through the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.