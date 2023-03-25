HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Harlingen police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner and passengers of a car involved in a robbery.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, police arrived at 2020 W. Expressway 83 regarding a welfare concern.

Police say the victim told officers she was walking through the parking lot at the mall near the front entrance, when a man exited out of a black Volkswagen car and approached her.

According to a release from Harlingen PD, the man grabbed the victim by her hair and the victim began screaming for help.

Several individuals heard the woman and rushed to help her causing the man to release the her and get back into the car.

“The vehicle then fled the are,” Harlingen PD says. ” The male subject was able to obtain personal property from the victim.”

Officials say, during the incident the black Volkswagen was occupied by other men in the vehicle.

Anyone with information in reference to the incident or the whereabouts of the owner, is asked to contact Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477 or Investigator Jacob Perez at (956)216-5459.