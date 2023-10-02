HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Laura Rodriguez Trejo, 57, went missing after midnight on Sept. 24, according to a release from the Harlingen Police Department.

She was last seen at Garcia’s Lounge, located at the 500 block of N. Commerce St.

Anyone with information regarding Trejo is asked to contact the Harlingen Investigator Bonilla at (956) 216-5439 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-TIPS (8477).