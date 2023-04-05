HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are searching for a man accused of walking into Johnny’s True Value Hardware Wednesday and attempting to steal a gun and a cell phone.

Sgt. Larry Moore with the Harlingen Police Department said a man walked into Johnny’s True Value Hardware at 914 W. Tyler just before noon Wednesday and went behind the counter as two employees were helping another customer at the gun counter.

Gerardo Salinas/ValleyCentral

The man allegedly walked into the office and walked out with a cell phone he had taken from there, witnesses say. Employees attempted to catch the man as he ran out of the store.

During his exit, the man allegedly dropped a gun that police say he also took from inside the store.

The man was able to get away, Moore said. Police continue to investigate the case.