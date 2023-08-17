HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are on the scene at Cano Freshman Academy at 1701 Lozano St. due to a school threat.

Police say they received information from a third party about a threat made by a student online.

The Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District says the threat was fully investigated and was not deemed credible. The school says it has extra officers at the school and the surrounding area.

“Many of these threats turn out to be made by individuals who claim they were joking or playing a prank,” a release from the school district stated. “However, these threats are not jokes; they are crimes. HCISD and all law enforcement agencies will hold individuals accountable who commit these crimes.”

According to police, the school has resumed its normal class schedule.