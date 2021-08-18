Harlingen PD responds to stabbing at park, one in custody

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department responded to a call of a stabbing in Guttierez Park on Wednesday.
Officers and detectives responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. where they found two victims, according to a Harlingen PD spokesperson.
Police say both victims were men and were sent to a local hospital for treatment.
One man is in custody, with the charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
This is an ongoing investigation.
- DHR Health announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all employees
- PSJA Southwest Head Football Coach resigns days before season
- Pope Francis says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is ‘an act of love’
- Corrections officer indicted for having sexual relations with inmate
- McAllen Station Border Patrol agent dies