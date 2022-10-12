HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested a man who they allege broke into a vehicle near two Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District schools.

According to police, a man broke into a vehicle at the Harlingen Thicket Birding Center on Taft Street.

Police say the man may have had a firearm in his possession.

“Due to the proximity of Coakley and Sam Houston schools, we notified the school district, so that they can follow their protocols,” a social media post by Harlingen PD stated.

Brianna Garcia, director of media and public relations at HCISD said the two schools are under secure. Secure means that no one is allowed to come in or out of the school.

Garcia said the district initiated the secure at 9:45 a.m. and notified parents at the same time.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 20s or early 30s who was wearing a gray tank top with black sweatpants.