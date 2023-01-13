HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department responded to a shooting after midnight Friday on Pendleton Avenue.

Officers located the 15-year-old girl lying on the street that had been shot, she was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

Harlingen investigators are actively working this case to locate the shooter.

“Our officers are out on the street. Right now we have our major crimes unit along with several other investigators, they’ve been going door to door, looking for video looking for anything to help us out with this case,” Harlingen PD Sergeant Larry Moore told ValleyCentral.

Currently police are following some leads but don’t have anything of value or any suspects yet.

Police say there has not been any recent serious crime in the Pendleton avenue area before

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Harlingen area crime stoppers at 956-425-8477.