HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized.

At 4:54 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 300 block of West Lee Avenue in reference to a shooting, a press release by the Harlingen Police Department stated.

At the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, the release stated.

The case remains under investigation by the Harlingen Major Crimes Unit. Those with information are asked to contact the Harlingen Area Crimestoppers at (956)-425-8477.