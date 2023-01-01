HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of a man who authorities suspect of committing four armed robberies early New Year’s Day.

The robberies occurred during the early morning hours Sunday at local convenience stores throughout Harlingen, the police department said.

The man was shown on surveillance footage to be armed with a handgun, police said. The man is described as a young and Hispanic.

Anyone with information should call Investigator E. Silva at (956) 216-5492 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477.