HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Larry Moore, Public Information Officer for the Harlingen Police Department, told ValleyCentrala 24-year-old man walked into Valley Baptist Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was immediately taken into surgery and remains hospitalized. Harlingen PD is investigating where the shooting happened.

Police say family members are not cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. ValleyCentral will provide updates as they come.