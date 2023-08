HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police Department district representatives are registering participants for the annual Run With The Heroes 5K.

Representatives will be set up at Tone Up Health And Fitness, located at 1500 West Harrison Avenue until 7 p.m.

The ninth annual Run with the Heroes 5K will take place at 8 a.m. on October 21 at Downtown Jackson Street.

Those who sign up have a chance to win a prize at the department’s next raffle scheduled for Sept. 1.